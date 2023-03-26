AztecSportsReport

The celebration was delayed by an official review, but the end result was still the same. San Diego State is headed to the Final Four for the first time in program history after a battle in the Elite Eight against Creighton on Sunday at KFC YUM! Center in Louisville.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs' 57-56 win over the sixth-seeded Bluejays did not come easy.

Neither team led by more than eight points and down the stretch the final two squads left in the South Region traded baskets and every possession was an important one.

Ultimately, Creighton (24-13) tied the game with under 35 seconds to play on a make from guard Baylor Scheierman, after a turnover from SDSU's Adam Seiko, giving the Aztecs (31-6) the final possession.

Senior guard Darrion Trammell was fouled on a shot attempt with under two seconds to play, and after missing the first free throw he made the second. Creighton's ensuing full-court heave came up empty but referees decided to review the play.

"I feel like I've shot probably 1,000 free throws in the last week," Trammell said. "So at the end of the day, I feel like I put in the work to be able to step up and have the confidence that I was going to make them.

"... That the moment wasn't too big for me. Through everything I've been through, I feel like the opportunity was just set there for me. It was God's timing. I just had to believe in that. Just having that confidence that, yeah, I missed the first one, but I definitely wasn't going to miss the second one."

SDSU coach Brian Dutcher brought his team to a huddle just in case there was still any time on the clock before the officials ruled the game over clearing the way for a celebration from the Aztecs.

"They've got a really good team, and we were separated by one point tonight," Dutcher said. "If there was time on the clock, who knows what could have happened, but we're grateful to be advancing."